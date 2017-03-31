‘Many MTC buses skip Chakrapani Street bus stop’

Commuters boarding buses from Chakrapani Street bus stop, Guindy, have requested the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to take steps ensure that all the buses on the route halt at the bus stop.

At present, buses from East Tambaram, Velachery, IT Corridor that are proceeding towards Broadway, Saidapet, T.Nagar and Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) halt at the stop.

In the return direction, these buses do not stop at Chakrapani Street bus stop. Also, buses from Broadway plying through Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road do not halt at Chakrapani Street bus stop.

Therefore, commuters are forced to go to Muthu Kumaraswamy Naicker (MKN) Road bus stop to board buses for reaching destinations such as Chromepet, St. Thomas Mount and Chennai International Airport.

Moreover, no buses originating from Velachery go to these destinations through Five Furlong Road and GST Road.

As a result, commuters from Five Furlong Road have to walk a long distance to board buses from Guindy Race Course Road bus stop or MKN Road bus stop.

“Share autorickshaws rarely ply on Five Furlong Road. We are forced to rely on private transport or we shell out a lot of money for autorickshaws to reach Race Course Road or MKN Road bus stop, ” P.S. Narayanan, a commuter and resident of Five Furlong Road, said.

After the intersection of Chakrapani Street, Five Furlong Road and Race Course Road, towards Race Course bus stops, there are no pavements on the western side of Race Course Road. On the eastern side, the pavements are broken and encroached upon by electric poles, making it out of bounds for pedestrians.

Vehicles proceeding towards Chakrapani Street and Five Furlong Road come at a high speed, posing a threat to pedestrians.

The turn near the Race Course bus stop is prone to accidents. When contacted, MTC officials said all the buses halt at the stop and refuted allegations made by the commuters.