Many LPG consumers still unaware about submitting e-KYC data

Though around 55% of 2.34 crore liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumers in the State have submitted their e-KYC at their respective gas agencies so far, many remain unaware of having to submit the data. Consumers are being mandated by the State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) to submit their Aadhaar numbers and provide biometric data at the agencies, where the image of their iris and thumbprint is captured.

R. Jayaraman, a senior citizen and long-time LPG consumer, sought to know what the e-KYC was when asked about it. “Nobody in our area knows about it. If it were so necessary, the OMCs and the agencies should have informed us. We did not get any message on the mobile or see any advertisements about this,” he said.

Another senior citizen, Sambamoorthi of south Chennai, who too did not know about the e-KYC submission, said he had read somewhere that November 30 was the last date for the same. “I don’t know how to go about it. The last time, they did not ask for biometrics, so someone from home took the details to the agency and submitted it. I cannot go to the agency,” he said.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan questioned the need for taking e-KYC again and imposing a deadline for the same. “OMCs are not coming out in the open and informing consumers. Many senior citizens in my area say that since the iris image does not match after cataract surgery, it takes time for the process to be completed. The government provides a meagre monthly subsidy for this product and even that to less than 50% of consumers. In such a case, what is the need for this procedure now,” he said.

A distributor said the delivery boys, most of whom were illiterate, refused to gather data from consumer homes. “They don’t have high-end phones to capture data. If the lighting is fine, the process is quick, if not it keeps buffering. Consumers get angry if they are asked to wait. OMCs also keep giving us deadlines to complete the process. The companies are not making any noise about the e-KYC drive,” a distributor said.

A senior official in an OMC said November 30 was not the last date for submission of e-KYC data. He said that they would try and conduct special drives for senior citizens.

