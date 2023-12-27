Many hospitalised as ammonia gas leaks out at an industrial unit in Tamil Nadu’s Ennore

December 27, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - CHENNAI

A leak of ammonia gas from an underwater pipeline supplying to an industrial unit near Periyakuppam in Ennore led to hundreds of residents rushing out to the roads complaining of difficulty in breathing, eyes going cold, burning of and face late Tuesday, December 26, 2023 night.

Several residents were hospitalised. Teams from police and fire services rushed to the spot to evacuate people willing to move out.

12 hospitalised

Joint Commissioner of Police, Avadi, Vijayakumar, said that 12 persons were hospitalised at Government Stanley Hospital and another two at a private hospital last night. “Around 3,000-4,000 people were on the roads last night. We reassured them and told them it was ammonia and the leak was contained after which the panic-like situation was diffused,” he said.

Residents of Chinnakuppam, Eranavur and Nettukuppam too complained of uneasiness.

Mr. Selvam, a resident of Periyakuppam, said that at around 10:30 p.m. people returning home from nearby industrial units could not pass via the beach road where the pipeline carrying the gas is located.

Coromandel International Limited, a fertisiler manufacturing facility in Ennore, receives and unloads ammonia of 3000 to 8000 tonnes once a month from Iran or Saudi Arabia.

Ammonia is received in liquid form at -33 degree Celcius and stored in the storage tank in the same condition. It is transferred from the Ennore port through an eight inch flexible High Density Polyethylene pipelines of length 2.5 kilometre laid underneath the sea bed.

The pipelines are generally maintained at 2 Kg/cm2 vapour pressure when no transfer of ammonia takes place. 36 hours prior to the transfer of ammonia from the ships, a pre-cooling process of pipeline is carried out for pumping ammonia in liquid condition.

How the gas leak happened During the pre-cooling process in the late hours of December 26, 2023, the unit [Coromandel] observed a pressure drop in the pipeline and observed gas bubbles coming out of the pipeline at about 2 feet from the shore. Locals noticed a pungent odour around 11 p.m. where the pipelines pass. Residents of Periyakuppam, Chinnakuppam, Netaji Nagar, Burma Nagar began experiencing intense odour, eye irritation, which went on for a few more hours. According to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the unit observed the pressure drop at around 11.45 p.m and started depressurising the pipeline by diverting the ammonia vapour to the flare and completed the operation within 20 minutes. Several families from Periyakuppam fishing hamlet began evacuating to temples, community halls, and public schools eight to 10 kilometers from their area around midnight. TNPCB officials and the Joint Director of Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) reached the site by 2.15 a.m and monitored ammonia level in the ambient air in a few places. Ammonia in air five times the standard level: More than three hours after the leak, TNPCB’s inspection at 3.30 a.m. showed the ammonia level in the air to be 3 ppm. This equals 2090 microgram/m3 as against 400 microgram/m3 on a 24-hr average. Ammonia in sea 10 times the standard level: Ammonia level in the sea water sample at the point of pipeline leakage at 3. 49 a.m. was found to be 49 mg/litre as against the marine discharge standard of 5 mg/litre. According to the US National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, the short-term exposure limit or the concentration at which exposure of longer than 15 minutes is potentially dangerous is 35 ppm. The concentration at which the gas is immediately harmful to life or health is 300 ppm. For four hours, locals in Ennore were exposed to extremely high levels of ammonia, possibly higher than TNPCB estimates.

“Many of us had severe burning in the face and nose and were unable to breathe. I couldn’t stand with five masks. We moved to sleeping in temples and even the roads since we could not sleep inside our houses. Fish have died in the water and are floating near the leak spot in the water,” he said.

D. Joseph of Nettukuppam said that many families from their village too moved out last night. People felt suffocated and could not breathe. “None of us slept last night due to the fear and anxiety. Those who moved to temples and open spaces found it difficult due to lack of water,” he said.

Fishing community demands action

Fishing community leaders who rushed to the spot said that the government must announce Ennore as an area affected by industrial accidents. They wanted action to be initiated against companies responsible for polluting their areas and urged compensation for those affected by the leak.

A report on the leak issued by the Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu said that a message was received from the unit at 12:45 a.m. regarding the ammonia gas leakage happened during the pre cooling operation of the pipeline.

Immediately officials reached the site by 2:15 a.m. and inspected the unit and the pipeline locations. The Joint Director, Director off Industrial safety was also present at the site. During the inspection the following observations were made: The unit observed pressure drop in the pipeline at around 11:45 p.m. and simultaneously observed pungent odour around the storage terminal and near the material gate.

The unit also immediately visited the pipeline location across the road and observed gas bubbles coming out of the pipeline at about 2’ from the shore. The unit immediately started depressurising the pipeline by diverting the ammonia vapour to the flare and completed the operation within 20 minutes. The wind direction during the incident was observed to be west south west .

