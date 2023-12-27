Many hospitalised as ammonia gas leaks out at an industrial unit in Ennore

December 27, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - CHENNAI

A leak of ammonia gas from an underwater pipeline supplying to an industrial unit near Periyakuppam in Ennore led to hundreds of residents rushing out to the roads complaining of difficulty in breathing, eyes going cold, burning of and face late Tuesday, December 26, 2023 night.

Several residents were hospitalised. Teams from police and fire services rushed to the spot to evacuate people willing to move out.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Avadi, Vijayakumar, said that 12 persons were hospitalised at Government Stanley Hospital and another two at a private hospital last night. “Around 3000-4000 people were on the roads last night. We reassured them and told them it was ammonia and the leak was contained after which the panic-like situation was diffused,” he said.

Residents of Chinnakuppam, Eranavur and Nettukuppam too complained of uneasiness.

Selvam, a resident of Periyakuppam, said that at around 10.30 p.m. people returning home from nearby industrial units could not pass via the beach road where the pipeline carrying the gas is located.

“Many of us had severe burning in the face and nose and were unable to breathe. I couldn’t stand with five masks. We moved to sleeping in temples and even the roads since we could not sleep inside our houses. Fish have died in the water and are floating near the leak spot in the water,” he said.

D. Joseph of Nettukuppam said that many families from their village too moved out last night. People felt suffocated and could not breathe. “None of us slept last night due to the fear and anxiety. Those who moved to temples and open spaces found it difficult due to lack of water,” he said.

Fishing community demands action

Fishing community leaders who rushed to the spot said that the government must announce Ennore as an area affected by industrial accidents. They wanted action to be initiated against companies responsible for polluting their areas and urged compensation for those affected by the leak.

A report on the leak issued by the Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu said that a message was received from the unit at 12.45 a.m. regarding the ammonia gas leakage happened during the pre cooling operation of the pipeline.

Immediately officials reached the site by 2.15 a.m. and inspected the unit and the pipeline locations. The Joint Director, Director off Industrial safety was also present at the site. During the inspection the following observations were made: The unit observed pressure drop in the pipeline at around 11.45 p.m. and simultaneously observed pungent odour around the storage terminal and near the material gate.

The unit also immediately visited the pipeline location across the road and observed gas bubbles coming out of the pipeline at about 2’ from the shore. The unit immediately started depressurising the pipeline by diverting the ammonia vapour to the flare and completed the operation within 20 minutes. The wind direction during the incident was observed to be west south west .

