Many flood-affected residents in Chennai yet to get Cyclone Michaung relief assistance

Published - July 04, 2024 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many residents in the flood-affected areas, such as Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Korattur, Anna Nagar, Velachery and Kolathur have not received flood relief, say civic officials. “There is no clarity on who will take the decision to disburse money”

The Hindu Bureau

Many flood-affected residents in Chennai who have not received the Cyclone Michaung relief assistance given by the State government, have started visiting the Chennai Corporation, Chennai Collectorate and the Secretariat, demanding cash relief.

On Thursday, the flood-affected residents, including persons with disability, were found visiting Chennai Corporation offices to demand relief. The Chennai district administration has been sending details of the flood-affected residents to Chennai Corporation and the civic officials have asked the residents to submit petitions to the State government, as they have completed the verification process.

Many residents in the flood-affected areas, such as Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Korattur, Anna Nagar, Velachery and Kolathur have not received flood relief, civic officials said adding that there was no clarity on who would take the decision to disburse the money.

Councillor J. John of ward 84 said many of the flood-affected residents in Korattur were not given the relief assistance. Ward 104 councillor T.V.Shemmozhi said many residents were left out because there were not enough corporation employees to verify the details of the flood-affected residents. “Data entry has not been proper. The number of workers in the GCC is not adequate to verify the details. As a result, people are left out,” he said. 

After Chief Minister M.K.Stalin launched the initiative to distribute flood relief of ₹6000 in districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, the State government informed the Madras High Court that 23.18 lakh out of 24.25 lakh family card holders have received flood relief without submitting applications.

After receiving more than 7 lakh applications in another phase, many of the applications were verified by local bodies such as the Chennai Corporation and money was disbursed. However, many residents in areas such as Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, still have not received flood relief. “Over 85% of the residents affected by the cyclone have received flood relief in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar,” said an official.

