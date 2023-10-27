Many first-time voters in Chennai are yet to register their names on electoral rolls

October 27, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The draft electoral rolls released by Chennai District have shown that the number of first-time voters, registered in the age group of 18-21 is lower than the projected population of this age group.

Releasing the draft electoral rolls at Ripon Buildings on Friday, in the presence of political party representatives, Greater Chennai Corporation Additional Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) R. Lalitha, said the Chennai Corporation has launched a campaign at all colleges to help first-time voters enrol their names on the electoral rolls in all the 16 Assembly constituencies of the city.

As per the rolls, a total of 41,067 electors who are first-time voters have been identified in the city as against the projected population of 1.13 lakh in this age group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials are looking into the reasons behind the dip in numbers of first-time voters and are also checking whether the projected population given for Chennai by the government is correct, as the census 2021 has not been conducted. Tracing these missing voters remains a challenge in Chennai as well as other districts of Tamil Nadu.

“The Chennai Corporation will sensitise electors to enrol their names on the electoral rolls. We will conduct camps on November 4, November 5, November 18 and November 19 to help residents enrol their names on the electoral rolls and submit forms such as Form 6, Form 6A, Form 7 or Form 8. Residents have been advised to submit these forms at the Chennai Corporation’s zonal offices any time from October 27 to December 9,” said Ms. Lalithaa.

According to the draft electoral rolls, the 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai have 38.68 lakh registered voters. Velachery, with 3.07 lakh electors has the highest number of electors in the city. Harbour, with 1.70 lakh, has the least number of electors. Of the 38.68 lakh electors, 19.65 lakh are women, 19.01 lakh men and 1,118 are transgender persons.

The city has 3,719 polling booths where the camps for inclusion, change or deletion of names will be held.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.