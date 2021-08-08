Many eateries stay open beyond permitted time

CHENNAI

08 August 2021 01:07 IST

COVID-19 safety norms ignored

While the COVID-19 restrictions stipulate that eateries can function only till 9 p.m., a number of them flout the rules by remaining open well beyond the deadline.

A visit by The Hindu showed that while a majority of eateries and all other shops closed at 9 p.m., a good number of them, particularly the small ones in interior roads and lanes, served customers till 11.30 p.m.

A few of the big restaurants on Anna Salai and Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Road also remained open till late.

Advertising

Advertising

The violations were not observed across the city, including in Arumbakkam, Anna Nagar and Teynampet.

They not only violated the time restrictions, but also failed to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. A majority of the customers and those working at the restaurants did not wear masks. A number of them were crowded as well.

The owner of an eatery on Eldams Road said that they remained open as many people wanted food at that time. “Most other commercial establishments close at 9 p.m. People working there can come to eat or buy food only after that. We remain open to cater to them,” he said.

A woman selling food on a pushcart in the same locality said that her sales picked up only after 7 p.m. “I will not be able to make decent money if I close by 9 p.m. COVID-19 already affected us for many months. Only now, we are gradually seeing some business,” she said.

While Corporation officials said they were supported by the police in enforcing these restrictions, a senior police official said regular patrolling was being done to ensure that all COVID-19 restrictions were adhered to.