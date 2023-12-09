December 09, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated December 10, 2023 02:41 am IST - CHENNAI

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Korattur resident S. Prabhu finished baling out stagnant water from his premises on Thirty First Street in Housing Board.

“Our street is at the highest level in Korattur, which is a flood prone area. But we had 1.5 feet of water on our premises with shops and houses. We need bleaching powder to disinfect the area, to reduce public health risk,” he said.

“All roads in Korattur have been cleared after GCC pumped water. But more than 100 houses in the area still have water stagnation inside their own premises as they are at a low level. They need small pumps. They are hiring pumps to bale out water, spending ₹1500 to ₹5000. They do not receive help from the Chennai Corporation for pumping water using small motors,” said AIADMK Councillor J. John of Ward 84 in Korattur.

Pointing to an idea mooted by former Chief Secretary V.Irai Anbu to drain surplus water from Ambattur lake to Cooum River to prevent flooding in Korattur, Mr.John said residents have demanded the government to study the issue to find a solution to flooding.

In ward 183 in Perungudi zone, residents complained of water stagnation in Palavakkam VGP layout on Saturday. Ward 183 councillor Tamilarasi Somu said the water will be drained on Sunday. “A total of 20 houses in First Main Road in the layout do have power supply. Over 40 houses in University Staff Quarters have been inundated,” she said.

Areas such as Mayana Salai have 4-feet water stagnation, residents said. Over 40 to 50 houses in the area in Kottivakkam have been affected. In ward 151 in Porur, inundation of the Porur Junction remains a major challenge owing to the surplus water from Retteri. Residents in five areas of ward 151 have complained about water stagnation on Saturday.

Ward 151 councillor S.Shankar Ganesh said the number of water stagnation locations have been reduced to 5 from 10 in his ward. “There is two feet water in SVS Nagar, Jai Nagar, Sai Ram Avenue, SVS Nagar Annexe, Subramania Swamy Nagar. The water level at Porur junction has reduced to one foot on Saturday,” he said.

Velachery resident Kumara Raja said residents were spending huge sums to clean sumps after the floods. “Utilising technology, the government should have given warning to residents about the flood level to facilitate evacuation before the floods. Puliyankeni Kulam and Anna Nagar Extension Third Street remained flooded on Saturday,” he said.

Chennai Corporation teams baled out water from 35 areas that reported water stagnation on Saturday. The zones with persistent water stagnation on Saturday include Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, perungudi,and Sholinganallur.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru said the work on baling out water will be completed on Sunday. “There is water stagnation at 19 locations in the city,” he admitted.