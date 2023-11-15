Many cases of prolonged cough being reported across city, say doctors

November 15, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Having a cough lasting for more than a week or two? Fever, cold, and cough may be common this season, but doctors across the city are seeing many patients with complaints of prolonged cough, lasting anywhere between one and four weeks.

Doctors, both in the government and private sectors, have been treating patients with coughs running a longer course.

P. Paranthaman, professor and head, Department of Medicine, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, explained that influenza virus affects the respiratory tract, causing symptoms such as fever, cold, throat pain, and cough, and may precipitate wheezing and breathlessness in those who have allergic tendencies like asthma.

“The cough tends to be prolonged and severe and may persist for two to three weeks or more in such patients. But these symptoms may last for only a few days in a healthy non-allergic individual. We are seeing such cases of prolonged cough during this season,” he said.

Suresh Kumar, consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, noted that cases of influenza continue to be seen in the city. “We are seeing patients diagnosed with influenza with prolonged coughs for two to three weeks, while in a few, it seems to last for two to three months too. Though flu cases are commonly seen during this time of the year, the cough seems to have a longer course. We do not know the exact reason. When we test patients, the common strains found are H1N1 and H3N2. This is a common experience for a number of infectious disease consultants,” he said.

S. Chandrasekar, professor and head, Department of Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said doctors were also seeing patients with coughs lasting for three weeks. “This is usually due to viral infections. Not every patient will have a prolonged cough as it also depends on the immunity level. About 15%-20% of the patients may have prolonged coughs. The cough is aggravated when they speak or when there is a variation in external temperature,” he said.

The viral pattern keeps changing, he said, adding: “However, as of now, we are seeing strains of H1N1 and H3N2 viruses.”

While treatment is symptomatic, patients are advised voice rest. They should follow cough etiquette and wear masks as this could lead to family clusters of cases, he said.

“This is usually self-limiting. But patients can keep monitoring their oxygen saturation level. If persons with co-morbid conditions have recurrence of fever, tiredness, headache or breathlessness and face difficulty in their day-to-day activities, they should consult a doctor and get evaluated,” Dr. Chandrasekar added.

Another government physician said that if it proceeds into bronchitis, the cough would last for a month.

Dr. Paranthaman said that if a person has a prolonged cough, he/she is advised to take adequate rest, good nutrition, warm water, adequate hydration as well as good sleep to improve immune response against the viral infection. Avoid exposure to cold air, going to the beach and dusty areas that will aggravate the problems. Get treated as per doctor’s advice and if the cough prolongs for more than two to three weeks, the person needs evaluation, he added.