ADVERTISEMENT

Many areas in Chennai will not receive piped water supply on February 14

February 11, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said seven zones in the city will not receive piped water supply from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to repair work being carried out at the Chembarambakkam reservoir

The Hindu Bureau

Piped water supply to areas falling under seven zones in Chennai will be stopped on February 14, as the Water Resources Department is set to carry out repair work in the shutters of the Chembarambakkam reservoir.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said areas falling under Adyar, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Alandur, Kodambakkam, Ambattur and Valasaravakkam zones will not receive water supply from the Chembarambakkam water treatment plant between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents may store water in advance and also book tanker water supply through the ‘Dial for Water’ service on https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The water agency will provide water through tankers and street tanks in tail-end areas and those localities without piped water supply, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US