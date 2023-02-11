Many areas in Chennai will not receive piped water supply on February 14

February 11, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Piped water supply to areas falling under seven zones in Chennai will be stopped on February 14, as the Water Resources Department is set to carry out repair work in the shutters of the Chembarambakkam reservoir.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said areas falling under Adyar, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Alandur, Kodambakkam, Ambattur and Valasaravakkam zones will not receive water supply from the Chembarambakkam water treatment plant between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents may store water in advance and also book tanker water supply through the ‘Dial for Water’ service on https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in.

The water agency will provide water through tankers and street tanks in tail-end areas and those localities without piped water supply, the release said.