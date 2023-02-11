HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Many areas in Chennai will not receive piped water supply on February 14

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said seven zones in the city will not receive piped water supply from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to repair work being carried out at the Chembarambakkam reservoir

February 11, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Piped water supply to areas falling under seven zones in Chennai will be stopped on February 14, as the Water Resources Department is set to carry out repair work in the shutters of the Chembarambakkam reservoir.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said areas falling under Adyar, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Alandur, Kodambakkam, Ambattur and Valasaravakkam zones will not receive water supply from the Chembarambakkam water treatment plant between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents may store water in advance and also book tanker water supply through the ‘Dial for Water’ service on https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in.

The water agency will provide water through tankers and street tanks in tail-end areas and those localities without piped water supply, the release said.

Related Topics

Chennai / drinking water / water

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.