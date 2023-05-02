ADVERTISEMENT

Manufacturing unit at village near Red Hills suffers chemical leak

May 02, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The fumes caused eye irritation and breathing difficulty to people who breathed it in

The Hindu Bureau

Fumes from a chemical manufacturing unit, reportedly affecting residents in Payasampakkam village near Red Hills on Tuesday. The unit makes toilet cleaning material such as bleaching power and employs over 20 persons. Early on Tuesday, thick, noxious fumes from the factory spread over the nearby areas and caused eye irritation and breathing difficulty to people who breathed it in. Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

