HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manufacturing unit at village near Red Hills suffers chemical leak

The fumes caused eye irritation and breathing difficulty to people who breathed it in

May 02, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fumes from a chemical manufacturing unit, reportedly affecting residents in Payasampakkam village near Red Hills on Tuesday. The unit makes toilet cleaning material such as bleaching power and employs over 20 persons. Early on Tuesday, thick, noxious fumes from the factory spread over the nearby areas and caused eye irritation and breathing difficulty to people who breathed it in. Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.