Mansoor Ali Khan appears for inquiry, says his remarks were misunderstood

November 23, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan on Thursday appeared before the police officers of the Thousand Lights all-women police for an inquiry in connection with the case booked against him for derogatory remarks he made against actor Trisha.

The police booked a case under Sections 354 A(Sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code and also summoned him for an inquiry.

On Thursday morning, he moved an anticipatory bail petition before the Principal Sessions Court. However, the court treated the case as dismissed as withdrawn as the Nungambakkam police were cited as the respondent erroneously.

In the afternoon, Mansoor Ali Khan appeared before the police and gave his explanation in writing. Later, talking to reporters, he said there was nothing intentionally harmful with his remarks, and he had been misunderstood. He also tendered an apology to Trisha.