HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mansoor Ali Khan appears for inquiry, says his remarks were misunderstood

On Thursday morning, he moved an anticipatory bail petition before the Principal Sessions Court. However, the court treated the case as dismissed as withdrawn as the Nungambakkam police were cited as the respondent erroneously

November 23, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan on Thursday appeared before the police officers of the Thousand Lights all-women police for an inquiry in connection with the case booked against him for derogatory remarks he made against actor Trisha.

The police booked a case under Sections 354 A(Sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code and also summoned him for an inquiry. 

On Thursday morning, he moved an anticipatory bail petition before the Principal Sessions Court. However, the court treated the case as dismissed as withdrawn as the Nungambakkam police were cited as the respondent erroneously. 

In the afternoon, Mansoor Ali Khan appeared before the police and gave his explanation in writing. Later, talking to reporters, he said there was nothing intentionally harmful with his remarks, and he had been misunderstood. He also tendered an apology to Trisha. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.