Mannivakkam sets an example in zero waste management and in treating wastewater from households

April 13, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

A small village in Chengalpattu district, having achieved zero waste management through a well-oiled garbage collection and segregation system, has set its sights on becoming a completely green village by installing a wastewater treatment mechanism to keep the waterbodies in good health.

Mannivakkam village, coming under the Kattankulathur panchayat union of the Chengalpattu district having become a zero garbage village through the setting up of a micro composting centre for 100% source segregation of organic and inorganic wastes collected from the houses, will soon set an example in treating wastewater generated flowing from kitchens and toilets from houses before it is let into the waterbodies.

S. Gajalakshmi Shanmugam, president of the Mannivakkam panchayat, said the village, with a population of nearly 25,000, had established a micro compost yard at a cost of ₹24 lakh and made it a zero garbage village. Now with the funds provided by the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA), the panchayat is constructing drain and concrete pits for installing the root zone wastewater treatment mechanism for safeguarding the waterbodies and in preventing the ingress of wastewater into the water table, she said.

A senior official of the DRDA of Chengalpattu district said the Kattankulathur panchayat union has 39 village panchayats under its control with the Mannivakkam village leading the way in source segregation. He said soon the village would add another feather to its green cap with the commissioning of the root zone wastewater treatment system. The wastewater treatment mechanism of constructing drain network and concrete pits were being carried out at a cost of ₹24 lakh, he added.

The DRDA official said the root zone method involves the grey water flowing from the kitchens and the waste from the toilets are networked through the concrete drain and using the filter mechanism are let into the pits and after natural scientific process, the treated water is let into the waterbodies. This helps in keeping the waterbodies healthy and prevents it from degradation. Similarly, a drain system is constructed in Indrani Nagar of the village for taking the rainwater to the waterbodies by treating it with a horizontal filter method.