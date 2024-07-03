Mannargudi Easwaran and M A Sundareswaran honoured

Veteran violinist M. A. Sundareswaran and mridangam maestro Mannargudi Easwaran were honoured with the title ‘Pallavi Chakaravarthy’ here on Wednesday.

They were felicitated at an event ‘Pallavi Darbar 2024,’ organised by Carnatica and Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha in Srinivasa Sastri Hall, Mylapore. Legendary musician T. V. Gopalakrishnan said, for a musician, singing a ‘pallavi’ can create magic. To give such an importance to singing the ‘pallavi’ and holding a festival for it, is a great initiative. He lauded both Mr. Easwaran and Mr. Sundareswaran for their contribution to the field all these years.

There would be 15 special programmes this time, said M. Krishnamurthy, honorary secretary of Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha. “This Pallavi Darbar is a unique festival. Many view it online and this gives a musician an opportunity to showcase his talent,” he said.

Industrialist and president of Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Cleveland V V Sundaram, Mr Easwaran and Mr Sundareswaran and Carnatica founder K.N. Shashikiran also spoke during the occasion.