Manjappai vending machine installed at Tiruttani Murugan temple

April 26, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

One more vending machine of Manjappai, an eco-friendly cloth bag, was opened in Tiruvallur district at Tiruttani Murugan Temple on Thursday.

The district administration along with Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has been engaged in opening vending machines in various public places in Tiruvallur district as part of the ‘Meendum Manjappai’ campaign. Six vending machines were manufactured to be installed in different parts of the district to create awareness about the ban on single-use plastic bags and use of eco-friendly materials.

Similar machines are already in place in district collectorate, district environmental engineer office and Tiruvallur bus terminus. The machine dispenses a cloth bag for ₹10.

There are plans to open more such vending machines in Avadi and Ponneri bus termini. The revenue from vending machines would be used to buy yellow cloth to sustain the initiative, said a press release.

