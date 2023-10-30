ADVERTISEMENT

Manjappai kiosk set up at Besant Nagar beach to monitor plastic littering

October 30, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The solar-powered kiosk was inaugurated by Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has set up Manjappai kiosk at Besant Nagar beach. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has set up a manjappai kiosk in Besant Nagar beach to control plastic littering. 

The solar-powered kiosk, inaugurated by Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan on Monday, will function as a centre to monitor use of plastics by visitors to the beach and spread awareness. It also has a manjappai vending machine and a plastic bottle crusher. 

Mr. Meyyanathan, along with Minister of Health and Public Welfare Ma. Subramanian, flagged off a Meendum Manjappai brigade comprising two electric cars and six electric bikes. The vehicles will be used by ‘eco warriors’ to drive around the city to spread awareness of plastic pollution and also monitor the ban on single-use plastics.

Speaking about the manjappai kiosk, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, said: “Tonnes of plastic waste are discarded in the beaches and they ultimately end up in the ocean.” She added that the kiosk was a pilot model and the concept might be extended to other beaches in the State in the future.

