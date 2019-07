In a shuffle of IAS officers, senior IAS Officer K. Manivasan was on Wednesday transferred and posted as Secretary, Public Works Department. S.K. Prabakar, who was holding the post, has been named Secretary, Highways Department.

S. Madumathi has been transferred and posted as Secretary in Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department. Mr. Manivasan was earlier holding the post. T. Abraham was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Social Welfare.