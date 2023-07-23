Manipur violence: Kanimozhi leads protests in Chennai

July 23, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thoothukudi MP and DMK leader Kanimozhi on Sunday led a protest here against the Centre and the Manipur government for failing to stop the violence in the northeastern State.

A large number of women cadre and party members, including Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and former MP Helen Davidson, participated in the protest that was organised by the women’s wing of the DMK. They raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre and the Manipur government. They held placards that read ‘Missing Narendra Modi’ and raised slogans against the Prime Minister.

When Manipur witnessed riots and violence against women, Mr. Modi travelled to seven countries, shook hands with world leaders and lied that there were no communal riots in India, Ms. Kanimozhi said, adding: “Around 140 people were killed and thousands were forced to flee. Thousands were injured and going through a tough time without proper treatment. But the Prime Minister did not utter a single word.”

She alleged that the situation remained the same even after Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur and held discussions with Chief Minister Biren Singh. “The BJP has unleashed violence against the Kuki and Naga tribes. Entire human race hung its head in shame when the video of two tribal women being paraded naked and tortured came out. The brother of one of the women was killed. The Prime Minister broke his silence only after that. Instead of making a statement in Parliament, he chose to speak to mediapersons. He has humiliated Parliament,” she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi said that though the Opposition, including the DMK, issued notice to discuss the issue in Parliament, they were not allowed. “Not a single day passes without them raising the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Are the women in Manipur not mothers and sisters,” she asked.

