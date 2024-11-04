Manipur man held for murdering brother in Thiruvanmiyur

Thiruvanmiyur Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old migrant worker from Manipur for allegedly stabbing his brother to death in a drunken brawl.

Police sources said Pauminilian, his girlfriend Rebecca and his brother Kaisunlian, 32, all natives of Manipur, were residing in a rented house, belonging to A.Senthilvelan in Marundeeswarar Nagar. Rebecca had left to her native place 20 days ago. The siblings who stayed back quarrelled often after consuming liquor. On Sunday morning, a quarrel ensued over Pauminilian disturbing his brother’s sleep when speaking to his girl friend loudly. In the fight, Pauminilian stabbed his brother with scissors and fled the scene. Kaisunlian was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Based on a complaint by the house owner, Senthilvelan, the Thiruvanmiyur police arrested Pauminilian on charges of murdering his brother.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.