GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur man held for murdering brother in Thiruvanmiyur

Published - November 04, 2024 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvanmiyur Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old migrant worker from Manipur for allegedly stabbing his brother to death in a drunken brawl.

Police sources said Pauminilian, his girlfriend Rebecca and his brother Kaisunlian, 32, all natives of Manipur, were residing in a rented house, belonging to A.Senthilvelan in Marundeeswarar Nagar. Rebecca had left to her native place 20 days ago. The siblings who stayed back quarrelled often after consuming liquor. On Sunday morning, a quarrel ensued over Pauminilian disturbing his brother’s sleep when speaking to his girl friend loudly. In the fight, Pauminilian stabbed his brother with scissors and fled the scene. Kaisunlian was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Based on a complaint by the house owner, Senthilvelan, the Thiruvanmiyur police arrested Pauminilian on charges of murdering his brother.

Published - November 04, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.