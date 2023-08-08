Manidhaneyam IAS Academy students shine in UPSC exams

August 08, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

Three candidates who received free coaching at the Manidhaneyam IAS Academy have cleared the UPSC examination conducted to select Group A officers for the Central Armed Police Forces. According to a press release from former Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, N. Navin secured the 42nd rank, K. Manojkumar, 57th rank, M. Jotheeswaran, 121st rank. S. Vignesh Prabhu, who received free coaching at the centre, has secured 15th rank in the examination conducted to select deputy director of Employees State Insurance Corporation, the release said.

