HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manidhaneyam IAS Academy students shine in UPSC exams

August 08, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three candidates who received free coaching at the Manidhaneyam IAS Academy have cleared the UPSC examination conducted to select Group A officers for the Central Armed Police Forces. According to a press release from former Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, N. Navin secured the 42nd rank, K. Manojkumar, 57th rank, M. Jotheeswaran, 121st rank. S. Vignesh Prabhu, who received free coaching at the centre, has secured 15th rank in the examination conducted to select deputy director of Employees State Insurance Corporation, the release said.

Related Topics

Chennai / employment

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.