Manickapuram residents seek sea change

Poor illumination, irregular garbage clearance, bad roads, lack of stormwater drains and underground drainage system are some of the civic issues plaguing residents of Manickapuram. The layout of the residential locality was approved by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in 1987 and residents started moving in, around 1989. The locality comes under the jurisdiction of the Madambakkam village panchayat.

R. Silambarasan, joint secretary, Manickapuram Residents Welfare Association (MRWA), says, “After sending many petitions to the Madambakkkam village panchayat, Kancheepuram district Collectorate and Kundrathur Ooratchi Ondriyam, the Block Development Officer of the Kundrathur Ooratchi Ondriyam surveyed the locality. He prepared a detailed report specifying the number of roads to be laid in the colony, and also provided an estimated cost for it. The report was submitted to the Kancheepuram district Collectorate and also to the Association. We have been requesting the Kancheepuram district Collectorate and the officials of Madambakkam village panchayat to sanction funds for laying roads. The efforts have gone in vain.”

Senior citizens, women and schoolchildren are the worst-affected. “There have been instances of women falling from their scooters while negotiating the roads,” says R.K. Sridharan, a resident.

The locality does not have stormwater drains. During monsoon, residents are forced to wade through knee-deep water. Rainwater generally stagnates on the roads here for a long time. Residents demand that if drains are constructed, steps must be taken to link them to Kuthanur Eri. There is no underground drainage system in the locality.

Poor illumination

After obtaining necessary permission from the local authorities, residents have installed LED and CFL lights at a few strategic sections of the locality.

“The funds for purchasing the material and the labour charges for installation of the lights were borne by the residents. The lights were installed only at those spots where houses are located. The remaining spots are plunged in darkness,” says Silambarasan, a resident. Residents have also pooled in money to develop a park at the Nagar. “We have planted saplings, installed children play equipment and developed shuttlecock- and volleyball courts on the premises. However, we look forward to the support of local authorities in the maintenance of the park, but in vain.”

At the entrance of the locality, that is on Manickapuram Nagar Road, residents have placed two bins – one for dry waste and the other for wet waste – to enable conservancy staff to segregate the waste. However, after collecting the domestic waste at the doorsteps of residents, the conservancy staff burn the garbage, instead of segregating it. “We are unable to open the windows as a foul smell emanates the stretch,” adds Sridharan.