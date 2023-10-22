October 22, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Artist and actor Sivakumar launched the book Maniam 100: 1924- 2024, a centenary book on legendary artist Maniam that commemorates his life, art, and journey.

Artists Maya, Jeyaraj, Ramu, and Amudha Bharathi were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the event. Poet and senior writer Subra Balan and Thiruppur Krishnan, editor of Amudhasurabhi, were accorded special honours.

Cartoonist Madhan said he deeply admired the works of Maniam. “According to me, Maniam is one of the finest and best artists of our time. Till today, there is no one who can match his imagination.” Mr. Sivakumar said, and added that Maniam had dedicated his life for art.

Seetha Ravi, grand daughter of Kalki and former editor of Kalki magazine, said there had been quite a lot of similarities between Maniam and Kalki. “In 55 years, while Kalki wrote extensively, which would last a century, Mania, who lived for 44 years as well, created works that have survived for 100 years. Both of them worked very hard. Like Kalki, he wanted to give the readers a rich experience. Whenever Maniam came across a damaged sculpture, he would never draw it the same way. Instead, with this imagination and talent, he will complete it in his work,” she added.

Artist Maniam Selvan, son of Maniam said his father never forced him to do anything. “After I became an artist, I marvelled at his works and his collection, and now, I preserve them like treasures,” he said.

Mr. Krishnan, writer Sivasankari, and artist and poet Amudha Bharathi were among those who spoke at the event.