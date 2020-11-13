Manhunt on for murder suspects

Police suspect long-pending marital issues to be motive behind crime

The city police have intensified search to nab a woman, who they say is the prime suspect in the triple murder in Sowcarpet, and her associates. The police suspect the offence was committed by a gang of four, led by the woman, the estranged wife of one of the victims. They have theorised that long-pending marital issues was the reason for the murders.

On Wednesday night, Dileep Thalil Chand, 74, who ran a finance firm, his wife Pushpa Bai, 70, and their son, Shrishith, 40, natives of Rajasthan, were found dead in their house, on the first floor of a three-storey residential apartment on Vinayaga Maestri Street, in Sowcarpet, Chennai. They were found lying dead in a pool of blood, and the elderly couple’s daughter was the one who first discovered the bodies.

The investigation revealed that the suspects reportedly entered the house in PPE suits and fled in a car. Shrishith had married Jayamala, a native of Pune, Maharashtra, a few years ago, and they had two children. After being estranged from her husband, she has been living with her children in Pune, with a divorce case pending at the family court in Chennai. Both sides filed police complaints against each other in Chennai and Pune, following frequent quarrels between the families. Shrishith reportedly refused to give her the alimony and property she demanded.

The police said that on Wednesday, the main suspect accompanied four of her relatives to the house of her husband and negotiated the alimony settlement with them. A heated quarrel ensued, resulting in the visitors shooting the three family members. Jayamala and her associates escaped from the spot, the police said, adding that special teams had launched a manhunt to nab the four, who they suspect have fled to Pune.

Answering queries on the investigation, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said, “We have vital clues and have zeroed in on the identification of the accused. Very soon, we will nab them. Only after the arrest of the accused, will the other details on the motive be known.”

Additional Commissioner of Police, North, A. Arun said, “Special teams are tracing the suspects. Very soon, we will apprehend them.”

The Railway police and security personnel at the Chennai airport have been alerted by the city police to look out for the four.