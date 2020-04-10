Mangoes, other fruits arrive in Chennai, to be sold by Horticulture Department

Fresh loads of mangoes, apples and pomegranates arrived in Chennai on Friday, to be sold through mobile units. The Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department has been buying fruits and vegetables directly from farmers for distribution to consumers during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

“Fresh Alphonso mangoes have come from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. We procured apples from Northern states and pomegranates from Maharashtra,” said Agriculture Production Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. He inspected the stock of vegetables and fruits along with Horticulture Director N. Subbaiyan at the horticulture godown in Madhavaram.

Vegetables are being procured from farmers in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. “Since we are buying directly from farmers the rates are cheap and it will benefit the buyers also. We are selling either in bulk or in packages with fixed prices,” Mr Bedi said.

In Chennai, vegetables and fruits are sold in 15 zones through mobile vehicles and per day, the department sells 200 tonnes. Besides, the Greater Chennai Corporation and CMDA are buying directly from the wholesale market in Koyambedu.

Mr Bedi said across the State the vegetables and fruits were sold by the Horticulture Department and local bodies. “Every day they sell between 1,500 and 2,000 tonnes. We encourage Farmers Producing Organisations to make packages for sale,” he said.