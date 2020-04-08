Mango sales take a hit

Summer is often synonymous with mangoes for many. However, this year, the countrywide lockdown has dampened the arrival of mangoes to the city this season.

The Koyambedu wholesale market is receiving only 5-6 varieties of mangoes instead of the usual 10-12 varieties available during this time. Wholesale traders noted that the market was getting stock from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and not from Kerala. Only half of the usual daily quantity of 100 tonnes is being received now due to restrictions in transportation.

S. Srinivasan, president, Chennai fruits commission agents association said that fewer arrivals have not led to much demand and prices have slashed by 10% in the wholesale market. Some of the varieties available are Banganapalli, Peethar, Senthoora and Imanpasand. Banganapalli mangoes are sold for up to ₹100 a kg in the wholesale market.

“We are making only 30% of the usual sales due to less customers. Several other fruits are also priced lesser than usual. For instance, watermelons cost ₹6/kg instead of the usual ₹15. As most juice shops are closed in the city, the demand for fruits, including musk melons, have dropped,” he said.

Traders said that the timing of retail shops must be extended by an hour to reduce crowding in the wholesale market.

R. Narasimhan, a 60-year-old from Anna Nagar, is one of the residents eagerly waiting to buy mangoes. “It is one fruit that every family member loves. I haven't been able to spot mangoes in the stores yet. I hope this lockdown doesn't have an impact on it," he said.

While some retail shops have been selling mangoes, there are some who haven't begun as yet. The price of Alphonso and Banganapalli is around ₹300/kg and ₹180/kg respectively. A manager of a popular fruits and vegetable retail chain in Arumbakkam said, “We found that some mangoes were either too sour or tasteless. We will wait for sometime, till mid or late April for bulk purchase.” .

Retailers expect usual sale of mangoes this year too. People may order online even if people don't walk into the stores, said a retailer.