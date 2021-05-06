Mangadu police crack lorry driver’s murder case

His dumped in a stone quarry at Sikkarayapuram

The police have solved the mystery behind the murder of a lorry owner, who was an AIADMK functionary, by arresting his wife, her brother and two other associates.

The police said the victim, Baskar, 47, a resident of West Mada Street in Kovur near Mangadu, was murdered by his wife following a quarrel on his alleged affair with another woman and later she disposed of the body with the help of her brother and two more associates. Baskar owned a fleet of lorries in his area.

Last week, his mother lodged a complaint at the Mangadu police station alleging that he, his wife and children went missing from home. On Saturday morning, police found Baskar’s body in a stone quarry at Sikkarayapuram. They recovered the body and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The body had been cut into parts. The police found blood stains inside his house and combed through CCTV footage where they found Baskar’s wife Usha and her brother Bakkiyaraj dragging a sack out of the house on the day of the crime.

On sustained interrogation of the accused, the police unravelled the plot behind the murder and said Usha had murdered Baskar. Usha allegedly hit him on his head with an iron rod, killing him instantaneously. She called her brother Bakkiyaraj, 37, and his two associates Gokul, 36, and Venkatesh, 34, who were lorry drivers. They dumped the body in the stone quarry and she carried blood-stained bed-sheet and pillow in a gunny bag to the quarry.

The police arrested all the four and remanded them in judicial custody.