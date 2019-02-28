Maneka Gandhi responds to Chinmayi’s plea

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday responded to singer Chinmayi Sripaada’s appeal on social media to take cognisance of her sexual harassment complaint against lyricist Vairamuthu.

Chinmayi said on Twitter, “It’s been 4 months since I named Mr. Vairamuthu as my predator. I have since then been banned from work in the Dubbing Union. The law as of today doesn’t allow me to file a case. Please give me a solution.”

Maneka Gandhi acknowledged the tweet and tagged NCW chairman Rekha Sharma to look into it.