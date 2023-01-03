ADVERTISEMENT

Mandalika Srinivas takes charge as Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs

January 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mandalika Srinivas, a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has assumed charge as Principal Chief Commissioner, Chennai Customs Zone.

The officer handled Goods and Services Tax (GST), Customs, Director General (DG) Systems and DG, Central Exercise Intelligence, in the past. He was a member of the All India Committee for Valuation of Goods and the All India Committee for Revision of MRP Based Valuation and co-convener of the Media & Entertainment Sectoral GST-Group.

The general public and traders are encouraged to contact the office of the Principal Chief Commissioner via the e-mail, cou-cuschn@nic.in, for quick redressal of their grievances, a press release said.

