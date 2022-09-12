‘Manam’ to counsel medicos launched

Mental health forums to be established in all medical colleges

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 12, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launching Manam, an initiative to offer counselling to medicos, in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mental health support forums are being set up in government medical colleges to address the mental health and well-being of medical students across the State. As part of this, mental health ambassadors will be trained and an exclusive helpline launched to enable students in need of counselling to connect with a psychiatrist immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the initiative, “ Manam”, at Madras Medical College. Under this, “Mind Health Support Forum - Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram” are being set up in all government medical colleges, nursing colleges and allied health sciences institutions, according to a press release.

The objective was to address the mental health issues in medical students and ensure their mental well-being. In the first phase, forums will be established in medical colleges after which it will be expanded to other colleges.

As part of this, teams comprising the college dean, heads of departments, including those of psychiatry, assistant professors and students would be formed to take efforts to improve the mental health of the students. Students and teachers would be enrolled as members of the forums on a voluntary basis and trained, and later act as mental health ambassadors to train other teachers and students of the institution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Refresher courses

Refresher courses on values in life would be held for students. Their talents would be identified and opportunities to improve their talents would be created.

Manam helpline will be launched in all medical colleges to assist students, who require counselling and help them immediately contact a psychiatrist without any hesitation, the release said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar and Mission Director of National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
medical colleges
psychiatry and counselling

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app