Manali’s Kadapakkam lake to be restored soon

The Kadapakkam lake, located in the industrial belt of Manali, is set to be restored into an important water source for north Chennai residents.

The waterbody, which belongs to the Water Resources Department (WRD), will be rejuvenated by the Greater Chennai Corporation through a grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

With the Villivakkam lake renovation nearing completion, the Corporation has identified the Kadapakkam lake, with a spread of 125 acres, for restoration because of the several industries located in Manali and also for the mushrooming residential population.

The project work will be executed at a cost of more than ₹55 crore.

A senior civic official said the lake was once used for irrigating farms but had been in a state of neglect for several years.The Kadapakkam lake was identified as one of the 100 waterbodies the civic body was planning to restore. The detailed project report was prepared after getting a no objection certificate from the WRD.

It will be restored on the lines of the Villivakkam lake, with several modern amenities along with environmental protection. The lake will become a hotspot for residents, who have few leisure amenities in the locality, with the inclusion of cycling paths, a Miyawaki forest and camping facilities.