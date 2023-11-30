HamberMenu
Manali petrochemical firms not compliant with analysing feasibility of zero liquid discharge system: NGT

TNPCB also silent about the companies appointing a consultancy to analyse the feasibility of introducing ZLD to prevent marine pollution, says Bench

November 30, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has noted that petrochemical firms in Manali industrial area have not yet studied the feasibility of introducing zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems to prevent marine pollution.

In its final order in a case against Manali Petrochemicals Ltd., Tamilnadu Petrochemicals Ltd., and Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd, the Tribunal had ordered the companies to pay an interim environmental compensation of ₹2 crore, ₹1 crore and ₹10 lakh each respectively, and engage the National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai, and NEERI to conduct a study regarding the feasibility of introducing ZLD for discharge of effluents.

When the case came up for periodical hearing, the bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyaranana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati noted that the compliance report filed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) is silent about the companies appointing a consultancy to analyse the feasibility of introducing ZLD.

“In this regard, neither the companies by themselves nor the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has reported compliance. The Central Pollution Control Board and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board were directed to follow up on the above aspect which has not been done,” the bench said.

The bench also observed that the TNPCB has not specifically mentioned how much of the compensation amount has been expended, the balance, how the amount is proposed to be used, and the remedial measures to be taken in the relevant locations. 

The matter has been listed for next hearing on January 11, 2024.

