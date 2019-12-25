Chennai

'Lakshman Sruthi' Raman found dead

more-in

V. Raman, 54, died by suicide at his home in Ashok Nagar on Tuesday night

Managing director of Lakshman Sruthi musical enterprises, V. Raman, ended his life on Tuesday night, according to police.

Lakshman Sruthi is a popular light music troupe and has performed many programmes across Tamil Nadu and other places. It also conducts the popular classical music programme ‘Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru’. V. Raman, 54, was the brother of Lakshmanan, who founded the troupe.

On Tuesday night, Mr. Raman was at a performance in Kamarajar Arangam. In the middle of programme, he left for his home in Subbarayan Nagar, Ashok Nagar and ended his life, said police. The reason for his decision was not immediately known.

Police recovered his body and have begun an investigation into the death. The body was sent to a government hospital for a post- mortem. Ashok Nagar police have booked a case..

Those in distress can seek help and counselling by calling the State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
police
Chennai
suicide
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 1:14:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/managing-director-of-lakshman-sruthi-musical-enterprises-ends-his-life/article30394411.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY