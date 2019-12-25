'Lakshman Sruthi' Raman found dead

Managing director of Lakshman Sruthi musical enterprises, V. Raman, ended his life on Tuesday night, according to police.

Lakshman Sruthi is a popular light music troupe and has performed many programmes across Tamil Nadu and other places. It also conducts the popular classical music programme ‘Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru’. V. Raman, 54, was the brother of Lakshmanan, who founded the troupe.

On Tuesday night, Mr. Raman was at a performance in Kamarajar Arangam. In the middle of programme, he left for his home in Subbarayan Nagar, Ashok Nagar and ended his life, said police. The reason for his decision was not immediately known.

Police recovered his body and have begun an investigation into the death. The body was sent to a government hospital for a post- mortem. Ashok Nagar police have booked a case..

Those in distress can seek help and counselling by calling the State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.