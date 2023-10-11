ADVERTISEMENT

Manager of money exchange firm robbed of ₹30 lakh in Chennai 

October 11, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the victim was waylaid by a gang of three, who knocked him off his motorcycle and stole his bag of cash

The Hindu Bureau

A gang waylaid and robbed the manager of a money exchange firm, of ₹30 lakh in Chennai, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. 

Police said Sakthivel, a manager at his relative’s firm in Koyambedu, was taking the cash on his two-wheeler from Parry’s Corner to Koyambedu, when seven persons riding three motorcycles knocked him down, at around 8.30 p.m. at the traffic signal near St. Andrew’s Church on E.V.R. Salai.

When Mr. Sakthivel fell, one of the assailants snatched his cash bag. When he tried to resist, the assailants brandished a weapon and took away the bag.

The Egmore police have launched a search for the perpetrators.

CONNECT WITH US