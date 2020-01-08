Management programme for prison officials begins

A four-day short term course on executive development for senior level prison officers organised by the Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration (APCA), Vellore, in co-ordination with Department of Technology Management, School of Mechanical Engineering (SMEC), Vellore Institute of Technology, was kick-started here on Tuesday.

The programme aims to help prison officers in the cadre of Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Superintendent of Police, who handle Prisons Department management by enhancing their performance, skills and competencies to manage all kinds of prison management and prison administration.

The programme is specifically designed for sharpening leadership skills of the top officials of prison management team.

The trainee officers include personnel from police departments of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Kerala. They will visit Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore to learn from the experts of the institution.

APCA Chairman and Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Abhash Kumar, while inaugurating the programme, said that correctional programmes were important to help inmates adopt a fruitful life after their prison term.

He said that the exchange of ideas between States has helped carry out correctional activities for inmates. Programmes such as this one will go a long way in helping police officers adopt innovation, he said.

Awards conferred

He distributed the ‘Innovations in Corrections’ award to M. Varaprasad, DIG of Prisons, Andhra Pradesh; ‘Best Institution of the Year award for 2016’ to Central Prisons, Hyderabad; open prison category award to Prisoners Agricultural Colony, Cheralapally, Telengana; women’s prison category award to Women’s Prison and Corrective Home, Thiruvananthapuram; district prison category to District prisons, Chitradurga, Karnataka, on the occasion.

Professor and Course Co-ordinator from VIT, H. Ramaseshan gave a brief description of the course. APCA Director M. Chandrasekhar and Deputy Director V. Karuppannan, Professor in Sociology and Social Work Beulah Emmanuel spoke at the event.