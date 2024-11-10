 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manage diabetes well, do not live in fear of the condition, says expert

Diabetologist discusses the key to long and healthy life for People Living With Diabetes ahead of World Diabetes Day

Updated - November 10, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

In the run-up to World Diabetes Day on November 14, Vijay Vishwanathan, chairman and chief diabetologist at MV Diabetes, called on people living with diabetes (PLWD) to lead a normal life and not live in fear of the condition.

MV Diabetes, in collaboration with The Hindu, hosted a Wellness Series webinar on ‘Well-being Among People Living with Diabetes’. “Eat and sleep well, be physically active, focus on your mental health, do not skip medication, and be careful about keeping your parameters in check,” he said. Focus on diet, timely check-ups, and regular exercise, he added.

People have to eat and behave normal to feel normal and not be taken over by anxiety and undue stress. Dr. Viswanathan emphasised that diabetes does not develop due to consuming sugar alone. The main culprit is visceral fat. “Family history, coupled with sedentary lifestyle, makes Indians prone to diabetes,” he said and recommended walking 5,000 to 10,000 steps daily without fail.

However, he warned against using artificial sweeteners to replace normal sugar and advocated low fat, low carbs, and high protein and fibre diet but not any of the present-day fad diets in circulation or intermittent fasting. He cautioned people against falling for alternative medicines.

For children with Type I diabetes, Dr. Viswanathan said they had to be treated with insulin only for the first six months under parental care and support. He discussed various devices and a prototype for nasal insulin that is being developed for easy administration.

Published - November 10, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.