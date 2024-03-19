GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man with rare autoimmune disorder undergoes brain bypass surgery

The right side of his brain was receiving inadequate blood flow as one of the major blood vessels supplying the brain had been significantly narrowed

March 19, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old man, who had a low blood platelet count due to chronic idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a rare autoimmune disorder, underwent a brain bypass surgery at a private hospital.

According to a press release, the man from Bahrain was diagnosed with severe ITP that affects the blood’s ability to clot due to low platelet counts. He had sought treatment for symptoms of stroke at health facilities in Bahrain as well as in Mangalore and Udupi. Doctors identified that the right side of the brain was receiving inadequate blood flow as one of the major blood vessels supplying the organ had been significantly narrowed.

He was rushed to MGM Healthcare’s emergency department with stroke symptoms, and the blood platelet count had started to decrease every hour from 80,000 to 20,000. Doctors decided to administer medicines to increase the blood platelet count.

Roopesh Kumar, Director, Institute of Neurosurgery, at the hospital and his team performed a brain bypass surgery that involved the rerouting of blood flow to the brain to circumvent the blocked or damaged blood vessels. Doctors took measures to maintain the blood platelets post-operation, since low blood platelets may increase the risk of bleeding at the site of surgery, the release said.

