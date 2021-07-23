Man with multiple disorders undergoes procedure

A 59-year-old man was recently treated in a city hospital for multiple disorders, including aneurysm, seizures and thrombus.

The man had speech impairment, expressed a pulling sensation in his right hand and his tongue was folding inwards, indicating that he was undergoing a seizure, which an ECG confirmed later.

Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, consultant neurologist at the Neurology and Neurophysiology Department of Kauvery Hospital here, said an MRI revealed a 5 mm cerebral aneurysm caused by a weakening in the walls of the main blood vessel and a clot (thrombus) in a major artery feeding the left brain. “The patient was treated with a minimally invasive procedure involving coiling and administered blood thinners post-endivascular coiling procedure,” Dr. Bhuvaneshwari said. When the patient was discharged four days later, he was able to move his hands and speak.

