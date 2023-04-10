Man with history-sheet arrested for attempting to murder friend, in Chennai

April 10, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Mylapore Police have arrested a man with a history-sheet for allegedly attempting to murder his friend, during a drunken brawl.

Police said the victim was identified as N. Arumugam, 28, of Kannagi Nagar. He was consuming liquor with his friend G. Sathish, who has a history-sheet, near the Tasmac outlet on Canal Road in Mylapore on Saturday night. The men quarrelled when they were inebriated, resulting in fisticuffs. Sathish suddenly stabbed Arumugam following a heated exchange of words and escaped from the spot.

On hearing Arumugam’s cries, people who were nearby, came to his rescue and rushed him to a hospital. Based on Arumugam’s relative’s complaint, the police registered a case for offences including attempt to murder.

After an investigation, a team of police personnel arrested the suspect Sathish alias ‘Olli’ Sathish, 28, of Pattinapakkam and seized a knife from him. The suspect was also involved in 21 theft cases and had a history sheet at the Mylapore police station, said police.