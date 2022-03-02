Man with cardiac condition undergoes laser angioplasty

Pune-based patient had sought medical help from many centres which did not offer much hope

A 58-year-old man was treated for cardiac disease using coronary laser angioplasty at a city hospital here.

The Pune-based man, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease and on haemodialysis three times a week, was waiting for a kidney transplant.

According to R. Anantharaman, senior consultant interventional cardiologist, the man had visited several centres across the country after being diagnosed with severe calcified CAD.

Kidney disease is an independent risk factor for CAD. Chronic artery disease is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in people with chronic kidney disease, doctors say.

The patient was advised coronary artery bypass graft. At Kauvery Hospital, doctors advised coronary laser angioplasty and stenting.

A normal angiogram revealed blocked and narrowed heart blood vessels through which only a wire could pass. “Even a 1 mm balloon could not make its way through. We also captured pictures using coronary artery intravascular ultrasound for a clear idea of the complex block. We then performed Excimer Laser Coronary Angioplasty,” Dr. Anantharaman explained.

He used ECLA laser technology besides administering high energy shock waves to break the hard substances that blocked blood vessels, including calcification.

Hospital co-founder and executive director Aravindan Selvaraj said: “We were confident about providing the best results as we are the only centre in Chennai and among the few others in the country who provide the ELCA technology.”

Dr. Aravindan further said the patient had visited different healthcare facilities across the State but was not guaranteed risk-free and 100% recovery, “We were able to completely meet his expectations.”

The patient was discharged 48 hours after treatment. He has since returned home and has had no further complications, a release added.