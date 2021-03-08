Man, who went missing 18 months ago, was murdered

CHENNAI

08 March 2021 01:23 IST

Body retrieved from concrete-laden barrel that was thrown into a well

The Kancheepuram district police have cracked the case of a man who went missing 18 months ago by arresting seven persons and recovering the decomposed body of the victim from a concrete-laden barrel that was thrown into a well.

The deceased was identified as Konji Adaikkan, 40, a native of Kondayampatti in Pudukottai district. He was working as a technician at the Hyundai factory in Irungattukottai, and was staying with his wife and daughter in Kancheepuram town. One day, in August 2019, he didn’t return home. His wife, Palaniammal, lodged a complaint with the Kancheepuram taluk police.

Acting on the orders of Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police D. Shanmuga Priya, the police personnel recently intensified investigation into the case. They got a clue after coming to know that ₹3 lakh had been withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.

Advertising

Advertising

Ezhumalai, 26, who withdrew the amount, was apprehended by the police. During interrogation, he told them that the missing man was murdered by a gang.

According to the police, the victim had an illicit relationship with Chitra, 40, who was his cousin’s wife. He lived with her and her children for a few years before marrying Palaniammal. Chitra frequently harassed him, demanding money and a share of his property. She hatched a plot to murder him over this. At her instance, her son, Ranjith, 24, approached Elumalai to execute the plan with the help of hirelings.

As per the plan, Chitra asked Konji Adaikkan to come to a place near Mannivakkam, supposedly to have a chat. When he reached the spot, the gang, comprising Elumalai and others, took him to the Mannivakkam bridge, where he was murdered. His body was taken to a secluded place in Salamangalam village.

“Acting on the advice of one of the accused, who was a civil engineer, the gang put the body into a barrel and filled the container with concrete. After waiting for three days for the concrete to set, they threw the barrel into a well,” a police officer said.

“We have arrested seven persons. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the murder was committed for gain. Further investigation is on,” the Kancheepuram SP said.

The police said Chitra, Ranjith and his associates Elumalai, Tarjan, 29, Vivek, 26, Sathish, 26, and Subramani, 30, were arrested for the kidnap and murder.