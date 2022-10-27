Man, who wanted to sacrifice a hen to ward off evil in new building, falls to death while the bird survives in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 27, 2022 21:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 70-year-old man, who climbed a newly-constructed building with a hen which was to be sacrificed to “ward off evil spirits”, fell to death in Pallavaram. The hen that landed on his body survived.

The victim was identified as Rajendiran, 70, who was a daily wage worker doing masonry. He used to perform rituals in house-warming ceremonies to “ward off evil”.

T. Lokesh, 48, from Pozhichalur in Pallavaram had constructed a three-storey apartment and planned to have a house-warming ceremony on Friday. He invited Rajendiran to perform the rituals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday, Rajendiran arrived at the house with the hen. He climbed the building alone and he into the space meant for the lift.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Shankar Nagar police registered a case and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
animal

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app