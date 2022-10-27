Man, who wanted to sacrifice a hen to ward off evil in new building, falls to death while the bird survives in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau October 27, 2022 21:30 IST

A 70-year-old man, who climbed a newly-constructed building with a hen which was to be sacrificed to “ward off evil spirits”, fell to death in Pallavaram. The hen that landed on his body survived.

The victim was identified as Rajendiran, 70, who was a daily wage worker doing masonry. He used to perform rituals in house-warming ceremonies to “ward off evil”.

T. Lokesh, 48, from Pozhichalur in Pallavaram had constructed a three-storey apartment and planned to have a house-warming ceremony on Friday. He invited Rajendiran to perform the rituals.

Around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday, Rajendiran arrived at the house with the hen. He climbed the building alone and he into the space meant for the lift.

The Shankar Nagar police registered a case and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.