ADVERTISEMENT

Man who tried to flee from police custody knocked down by bus

September 28, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man died after being knocked down by a bus when he escaped from the police who were taking him on a two-wheeler for an inquiry.

The victim has been identified as Srinivasan, 26, a plumber from Kundukulam near Kancheepuram. The police said he was picked up by the Prohibition Enforcement Unit on Wednesday evening for an inquiry as he was allegedly involved in selling liquor bottles illegally.

While he was being taken on a two-wheeler to a police station, he escaped from the police. A bus coming in the opposite direction hit him when he was running. The injured man was rushed to the Government General Hospital, Kancheepuram, where he died.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The relatives and workers of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi gathered at the hospital on Thursday morning and protested alleging foul play in the death of Srinivasan. They alleged that the police did not inform about his death to his family members and relatives. They demanded an appropriate inquiry into his death. The police held talks with the protesters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US