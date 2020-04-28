Man who tested positive for COVID-19 and who escaped from hospital, brought back

A 58-year-old patient who tested positive for COVID-19 went missing from the special ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) on Monday evening. However, police personnel of Flower Bazaar traced him to his house in Pulianthope and brought him back to the hospital on the same evening.
The patient is a resident of Sivarajapuram near Pulianthope and was admitted in the special ward on the fifth floor of RGGH after he tested positive on April 23. On Monday evening, he left the hospital and reached his house by foot. At 9 p.m., hospital staff found that he was missing from the ward and reported it to the police.
Police personnel traced him in his house and brought back to the hospital at 9.30 p.m.
