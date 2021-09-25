Man who stabbed college girl arrested

The Selaiyur police on Friday arrested Ramachandran, 25, who allegedly stabbed to death M. Swetha, 20, a student, near Tambaram railway station on Thursday. A court in Tambaram remanded him in judicial custody.

The police said M. Swetha from Bharathipuram, Chromepet, doing a diploma course in Medical Laboratory Technology in Madras Christian College in Tambaram, was walking towards the railway station with her friend around 1.30 p.m. on Thursday when Ramachandran, a mechanical engineer in a private firm in Maramalai Nagar, stopped her. During a heated argument, Ramachandran suddenly stabbed her with a knife. Passers-by tried to nab Ramachandran but he threatened them with the knife and stabbed himself. He was then overpowered and handed over to the police. Selaiyur police took both to Chrompet Government Hospital where Swetha was declared dead on arrival. On Friday, Ramachandran, on being discharged from the hospital, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody until October 8.

(Assistance for overcome suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)