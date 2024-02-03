ADVERTISEMENT

Man who sexually assaulted schoolgirls arrested

February 03, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A. Yovan alias John

The Chennai city police nabbed a 29-year-old man who repeatedly sexually assaulted three girl students of a primary school within the Thiruvanmiyur Police station limits.

The police said the accused, A. Yovan alias John, 29, a resident of Arunachala Puram, and a painter, lured three girl children aged between seven and ten, to an apartment terrace, where he reportedly sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions.

Based on a complaint by the parents of one of the girls, the All Women Police (AWPS), Neelankarai, launched a hunt, and arrested Yovan.

He was produced before a court for remand.

A senior police officer said, “A nine-year-old boy of the same school gave a description of the accused. We conducted a thorough investigation.”

A case was registered under Sections 5 (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault)-(l) and 6 (Punishment for Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and 356 (Assault) of the Indian Penal Code.

